WATCH: Surprise area terrier's hobby helps Arizona Special Olympics Golf Team

SURPRISE, AZ — One Surprise community has a four-legged local legend on its hands, a 20-pound Scottish terrier named Momo.

On his daily walks, Momo doesn’t stop to smell the flowers. He dives straight into the bushes, hunting for golf balls.

He's uncovered more than his fair share during his escapades. In fact, Momo found more than 1,000 balls in the past year alone.

His owner says it all started with a little praise for Momo’s first few finds. That encouragement turned into a full-blown obsession.

Now Momo’s collection has a new purpose: every ball is being donated to the Arizona Special Olympics Golf Team to help athletes practice and play.

Check out the video in the player above to see Momo in action.