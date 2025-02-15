WATCH: Seniors capture love over the years
The power of a picture is on display this Valentine’s Day at a Valley senior living facility. Couples who’ve been together for decades at Sage Wood Senior Living in north Phoenix shared the earliest photo they can find. Each photo comes with a love story and the secret to a successful partnership.
