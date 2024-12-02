Watch Now
WATCH: Phoenix woman volunteering with organization that fed her when she was unhoused

Posted

PHOENIX — Brandy Nichols spent five years living on the streets of Phoenix, battling a fentanyl addiction that began after a medical diagnosis.

Now, 18 months sober, she’s volunteering with MASA Arizona, serving hot meals to the homeless in the same area where she once sought help.

Nichols credits her recovery to the unwavering support of her family and community, and she’s hoping to save up money for a new smile while training to help others overcome addiction.

Hear more of Nichols' story in the video player above.

