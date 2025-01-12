WATCH: Phoenix startups shine at CES, highlighting the Valley’s growing tech scene

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is working to establish the city as a rising tech hub, and this week, Arizona startups made their mark at CES, the Consumer Electronics Show billed as the world’s largest tech event.

Valley-based companies like "The Pause," an AI-powered menopause symptom-tracking app, and "Paw Port," a smart pet door, showcased their innovations while competing with global tech giants.

While founders highlight Arizona’s local support, including resources from AZBio and the Arizona Commerce Authority, they also stress the need for more investor interest in Arizona startups and incentives to help startups thrive and stay in the state.

Watch the video in the player above to hear more about the tech presented at the event.