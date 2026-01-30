WATCH: Phoenix food truck reduces operations citing ICE enforcement concerns

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area food truck is scaling back operations due to concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area.

Lasgidi Cafe, which serves Nigerian cuisine with southwestern flair, announced it will reduce food truck operations amid increased ICE presence in Arizona.

"Due to increased ICE presence, we're making the difficult decision to reduce our food truck activity for as long as we need to," the business posted on AZ Threads. "Not worth the risk of myself and my staff. We're LEGAL but we're still immigrants so that makes us targets."

Chef Patty immigrated from Nigeria with her family in the 1990s. She says she sees her family, and her own story in the headlines today over immigration.

"I know how fragile progress can feel when your future depends on policies, perceptions, and compassion," Chef Patty said.

