WATCH: Outside sources offer advice to Phoenix PD regarding DOJ investigation

PHOENIX — Two weeks after the Justice Department (DOJ) released its report on the Phoenix Police Department, ABC15 is talking to people with firsthand experience dealing with consent decrees.

Pat Davis, a former Albuquerque city council member, said his city is better off since signing the consent decree. He said it took 10 years but they're seeing fewer use-of-force incidents and fewer lawsuits accusing officers of violating people's rights.

Meanwhile, Bob Scales, a former Seattle city attorney, has started helping law enforcement agencies being investigated by the federal government. He told ABC15 that the city should do its own investigation and push back if the DOJ's findings don't match up.

Watch the video in the player above for the full story