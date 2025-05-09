WATCH: Help your postal carrier Stamp Out Hunger

PHOENIX — As Arizona digs in for the first weekend of triple-digit heat in 2025, area postal carriers will be helping our neighbors in need with the Stamp Out Hunger food drive Saturday.

St. Mary's Food Bank officials say they will lose over a million pounds of food they expected for this summer because of recent government cuts.

All you have to do is leave a bag or two of food at your mailbox in the morning before you get your mail, and your letter carrier will do the rest.

Learn more about what you can donate and the area food banks that will benefit.

If you don’t want to leave food with the mail, you can also give a monetary donation to St. Mary's by clicking here.