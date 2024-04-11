WATCH: Gov. Hobbs set to speak on affordable housing issues

PHOENIX — Arizona governor Katie Hobbs is speaking this morning with affordable housing advocates about multiple ways the state can help get more people into their own homes.

State lawmakers have taken up multiple housing bills this session, including a bill that would limit municipalities' control on home and lot sizes, along with legislation that would make it easier for churches to help provide affordable housing.

The first bill was vetoed by the governor, saying it was "a step too far." Many local leaders had also come out against the bill, but recognize the need for more housing.

Hobbs is set to speak at 10:30 a.m.

