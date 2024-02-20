New AZ House Bill aims to help churches build housing on property

An Arizona state bill is working its way through the state capitol that could allow churches and other faith communities to build housing on their properties quicker.

One church-backed affordable housing project in Tempe is serving as a model for many other churches looking to create living units of their own.

"Our agreement was that the church would bring land into the partnership and we would build them a new thrift store inside the apartment building,” said Dan Klocke, who works for Gorman & Company, a major affordable housing developer in the Phoenix metro.

The 65-unit building has served hundreds and hundreds over the last decade thanks to local congregations stepping up.

While the need has not gone away, neither has the faith community’s desire to help out.

"One of the biggest hurdles for building affordable housing or any kind of multi-family housing is having land that's properly zoned,” said Klocke.

Churches looking to build transitional and affordable housing on their property face these hurdles.

But a new bill in the state legislature aims to make things easier for them, HB 2815 would cut much of the red tape and streamline the process to get units built quicker on church properties.

The size and scope of the housing could vary with each individual church.

"We want to make it more simple for those who want to use their land to put a roof over their neighbor's head to be able to do that,” said State Rep. Analise Ortiz, a Democrat for District 24.

Although not everyone is on board though. One resident tells ABC15 he has two children — safety is his biggest concern with this housing and worries about who could move in next door.

Others think it is a good idea, but want safeguards.

"It should have some type of parameters in regard to what is required to be in that housing facility, making sure they are not doing drugs, making sure they are doing something productive with their time,” said a Tempe resident who did not want to be identified.

Lawmakers in the state House Appropriations Committee debated the bill late into Monday evening. The bill was advanced and is now heading to the Rules Committee.