WATCH: City of Phoenix considers newly updated shade plan to combat heat

PHOENIX — With temperatures only getting hotter in Phoenix, the city is rolling out its plan to get more trees into neighborhoods that have long been without much shade to combat heat.

The city admits in its Shade Phoenix Plan draft that older parts of the community were built without adequate tree cover or shade structures at vital outdoor areas like transit stops.

ABC15's Josh Kristianto found out that tree canopy coverage is nearly double the amount in high-income neighborhoods as it is in lower-income areas.

