WATCH: Circle the City hits the streets with IVs to help people in distress amid extreme heat

PHOENIX — Circle the City is dedicated to helping people living on the streets of Phoenix, and now they're doing it with mobile IV clinics.

The on-the-go health teams recently started administering IVs to people, aimed at treating dehydration and other health issues.

The nonprofit group invited ABC15 to tag along on a route on Tuesday as they looked for people in distress amid the extreme heat around the Valley.

The group sees thousands of patients each year and conducts approximately 54,000 medical appointments annually, according to the website.

