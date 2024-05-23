WATCH: Circle the City's mobile medical team caring for people on Valley streets

PHOENIX — Medical care can be hard to come by for people living on the street, but an outreach group in the Valley is working to change that.

Circle the City's mobile medical team provides check-ups and medical care for people experiencing homelessness.

ABC15 tagged along with the team on Monday to get a behind-the-scenes look at what they do each day for those in need of their services.

