WATCH: Circle the City's mobile medical team caring for people on Valley streets
ABC15 tagged along to see what services the team provides
Prev
Next
Medical care can be hard to come by for people living on the street, but an outreach group in the Valley is working to change that.
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 20:31:29-04
PHOENIX — Medical care can be hard to come by for people living on the street, but an outreach group in the Valley is working to change that.
Circle the City's mobile medical team provides check-ups and medical care for people experiencing homelessness.
ABC15 tagged along with the team on Monday to get a behind-the-scenes look at what they do each day for those in need of their services.
Watch the video in the player above to see what services they provide and how they're helping members of the community.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.