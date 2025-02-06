WATCH: Behind St. Vincent de Paul's Urban Farm efforts

PHOENIX — For more than a decade, St. Vincent de Paul has used fresh fruits and vegetables from its urban farms to help feed families in need.

The farms are located at the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix, at the Mesa Dining Room and Watkins Campus.

The produce is used in its kitchens and for food boxes that are distributed around the Valley.

To learn more and help support the organization's urban farms, click here.

In the video player above, ABC15’s Patricio Espinoza digs deeper into this healthy initiative that is helping to spread healthy habits and eliminate hunger for Arizonans.