WATCH: Arizona liquor department goes on covert underage buyers operation in Valley

On Saturday, Lieutenant Luis Samudio with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control gave ABC15 a first-hand look at how they conduct Covert Underage Buyer operations in the Valley.
These Covert Underage Buyers, or CUBs, are actual high schoolers with real under-21 IDs tasked with attempting to purchase alcohol from a business.

The team hit around 10 different businesses around the Valley that have received community complaints about selling to minors. They already cited six others the day before.

Watch the video in the player above as our crew rides along with the team.

