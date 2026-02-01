WATCH: Arizona liquor department goes on covert underage buyers operation in Valley

On Saturday, Lieutenant Luis Samudio with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control gave ABC15 a first-hand look at how they conduct Covert Underage Buyer operations in the Valley.

These Covert Underage Buyers, or CUBs, are actual high schoolers with real under-21 IDs tasked with attempting to purchase alcohol from a business.

The team hit around 10 different businesses around the Valley that have received community complaints about selling to minors. They already cited six others the day before.

