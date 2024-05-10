Watch Now
WATCH: ABC15 catches up with Valley girl one year into recovery after cardiac episode

Pyper Midkiff now inspiring others, spreading awareness for heart conditions
Just over one year ago, Pyper Midkiff experienced a cardiac episode during soccer practice, her heart stopping on the way to the hospital.
Posted at 10:29 PM, May 09, 2024
CHANDLER, AZ — Just over one year ago, Pyper Midkiff experienced a cardiac episode during soccer practice.

Her heart stopped on the way to the hospital, though medics were able to restart it before arriving at Phoenix Children's.

Now, family says she has made an amazing recovery over the past year — she's even back on the field playing with a pacemaker.

Pyper's twin sister was also diagnosed with the same medical condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and family says that Pyper's incident last year likely saved her sister's life.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about Pyper's road to recovery.

