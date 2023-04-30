12-year-old hospitalized after cardiac episode during soccer practice

A 12-year-old girl from Chandler is in the hospital after she collapsed on the field during soccer practice Thursday night.

The Arizona Arsenal Soccer Club posted a statement from the girl's family on Twitter that says the girl had a cardiac episode 20 minutes into practice.

12-year-old Pyper MidKiff was taken to the hospital after CPR began on the field. Family says that her heart stopped on the way to the hospital, but medics were able to restart it before arriving.

Midkiff remains at Phoenix Children's, where family says she's sedated while doctors run tests.

"We don't know the prognosis at this point," family said in a statement. "Please help me and pray for Pyper's full and quick recovery, the protection of her sisters Landri and twin sister Emeri, and the faith of her parents."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical bills.