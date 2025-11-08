WATCH: 50% aluminum tariff causing prices to skyrocket

PHOENIX — While the Supreme Court decides whether President Donald Trump had the authority to implement wide-ranging tariffs, some, like the 50% aluminum tariff, will remain.

Greg Fraley and his family started FALCO back in 2022, an aluminum manufacturing company that makes parts for the aerospace industry.

Fraley, who voted for Trump three times, said the tariff is hurting small businesses and causing the price of aluminum to skyrocket.

