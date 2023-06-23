VIDEO: Body camera video shows moment Arizona DPS trooper shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX — New video shows the moment a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety was shot while on duty.

On Monday, June 19, a trooper was conducting a traffic stop near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road when the driver opened fire on him, striking the trooper once.

In body cam footage released Thursday, you can see the trooper walk up toward the driver's side of the vehicle as a man points a gun and starts firing shots.

WATCH FULL VIDEO: Warning the video is intense.

Video shows moment an AZ DPS trooper was shot

The trooper was struck once and retreated back to his vehicle. Moments later, another trooper arrives on the scene to aid him.

Following the initial shooting, the man, identified as Luis Mateo Jacobo Borja, took off but was later found by Phoenix police officers.

Borja, again, fired at those officers, injuring one with shrapnel. After a shootout with officers, Borja drove away and later crashed into a wall. He was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Body camera video of the second encounter with Borja has not been released, but ABC15 obtained home surveillance video of the incident.

The trooper and officer were taken to a hospital and released later that day.