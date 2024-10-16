Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

VIDEO: Prescribed burn in the West Valley near 91st Avenue and Broadway Road

The burn will help clear out invasive plant species
A prescribed burn is taking place near 91st Avenue and Broadway Road, sending smoke into the air that can be seen throughout the West Valley.
Tres Rios fire.png
Posted
and last updated

ESTRELLA VILLAGE, AZ — Seeing smoke in the West Valley on Wednesday? A prescribed burn is being monitored by Phoenix firefighters and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The burn is in the Tres Rios Wetlands area, between Baseline and Broadway roads, near 91st Avenue.

Watch video of the burn in the player below:

Prescribed burn near 91st Avenue and Broadway Road

The Phoenix Water Service says the prescribed burn is part of ongoing efforts to improve the ecosystem and eliminate invasive plant species. It will also provide wildfire training for Phoenix firefighters.

Ninety-first Avenue is closed in the area during the burn. Broadway Road is also expected to have extra congestion in the area.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen