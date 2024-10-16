VIDEO: Prescribed burn in the West Valley near 91st Avenue and Broadway Road

ESTRELLA VILLAGE, AZ — Seeing smoke in the West Valley on Wednesday? A prescribed burn is being monitored by Phoenix firefighters and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The burn is in the Tres Rios Wetlands area, between Baseline and Broadway roads, near 91st Avenue.

The Phoenix Water Service says the prescribed burn is part of ongoing efforts to improve the ecosystem and eliminate invasive plant species. It will also provide wildfire training for Phoenix firefighters.

Ninety-first Avenue is closed in the area during the burn. Broadway Road is also expected to have extra congestion in the area.