VIDEO: Constant flight noise irks some residents in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — The flight school in Goodyear is one of a kind for a commercial airliner to help teach future aviators. But some who live underneath all that frequent flying, say it’s become one big problem.

Goodyear Phoenix Airport is home to United Aviate Academy. It's the only major airline to own a flight training school.

Over the summer, the airport touted that they were the busiest single-runway airport in the country with nearly 20,000 takeoffs and landings. That’s more than San Diego International Airport.

Some residents of the Palm Valley neighborhood and those who live near the airport say the planes are a nuisance with too much constant noise at all hours of the day. And some planes flying dangerously low.

City leaders plan to meet with various stakeholders to try and find a resolution. The date for that work session is yet to be set.

ABC15 reached out to the UAA, who shared a statement below, they say they're looking into the concerns but say they haven't violated any ordinances. However, they're looking at re-routing traffic patters.

“In response to these concerns, we’ve worked with Goodyear airport and city leaders to change flight procedures in ways that should reduce noise around the airport, including shifting the air traffic pattern when safety allows.”

