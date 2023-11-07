Valley schools combat opposition, campaign sign vandalism ahead of elections

Nearly two dozen school districts in the Valley have a bond or override or both on the ballot, with 18 districts asking for nearly $3 billion combined, and some districts are seeing more opposition than in years past.

The Kyrene School District has a capitol bond and override on the ballot that would cost the average homeowner about $4 a month to help fund school safety and security upgrades, technology, school roof and A/C repairs, and buses for the next seven years. But in the weeks leading up to Election Day, many of Kyrene’s campaign signs have been painted over with a big "X."

At the same time, counter-campaign signs have also been put up claiming Kyrene has a spending problem, not an income problem.

RELATED: What to know on Election Day in Maricopa County

Supporters and members of the Kyrene Strong PAC say there's been no luck getting a dialogue going with the person listed as funding the signs and the website listed doesn't address the election - it links to a local professor’s personal webpage. ABC15 has also reached out for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Other districts around the Valley, including Gilbert and Mesa, have seen similar opposition, and some wonder if it's part of a bigger issue.

RELATED: Campaign out to defeat school bond and override initiatives with 'no' vote

“Honestly, I think this is part of a bigger effort to defund and eliminate public schools as we know them,” said retired teacher and former Kyrene parent Michelle Fahy.

The Kyrene PAC will not spend money to replace the signs and instead has been working to remind voters what is at stake.

“I would say to older voters who think ‘I don’t have kids there anymore, I did my part,' if your school is healthy, your community is healthy - they’re joined at the hip,” said Kyrene PAC member Richard Fahy.

If the bond and override fail, they say cuts will impact the classroom and likely teacher salaries.

There’s no evidence the sign vandals and counter-campaign are connected.

Knowingly damaging a campaign sign at any time is a misdemeanor that could cost you a $750 fine per sign and up to four months in jail.