Campaign out to defeat school bond and override initiatives with 'no' vote

PHOENIX — Bonds or overrides are on the ballot in 23 school districts on Tuesday. Some education advocates worry that well-funded "No" campaigns may succeed in convincing people to walk away from supporting public education.

In the Ahwatukee-Foothills section of Phoenix, the Kyrene Elementary School District is asking for a $161 million bond. The money will fund security upgrades and infrastructure projects.

"I do see a concerted attack, a coordinated effort to get out the 'no' vote which is really new to us here this year," said Save Our Schools Executive Director Beth Lewis.

Throughout the Kyrene District "No" signs compete with vandalized "Yes" signs to grab the attention of voters. Highground Inc. Pollster Paul Bentz says the rise of empowerment scholarships, subject matter in classrooms which some call controversial, and the still-simmering anger over how districts dealt with COVID are contributing to the "No" campaigns.

Bentz says it's a preview of what's to come.

"This is sort of a dry run for some of these Republican groups to get their individuals organized, activated, and ready to go knowing they need them to be ready in 2024."

The districts have their own constituency: parents.

In a low turnout race, which Tuesday figures to be, will their vote be enough for school districts to get the funds they seek?

"It is my fervent hope that Arizona voters will support our public schools. It's also a worry we're seeing this opposition," Lewis said.

Several bonds and overrides failed in 2022. Paul Bentz says districts in conservative-leaning areas may find this year, voters will not be in a giving mood.