Nov. 7, 2023: What to know on Election Day in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — Tuesday, Nov. 7 is Election Day, and if you are casting your votes, here are some important things to know.

All eligible voters should have received a jurisdictional election ballot in the mail, according to the Maricopa County Elections website.

What's on the ballot in your jurisdiction? The elections department has a list of jurisdictions that are voting for bonds, overrides, and more.

If you didn’t return your ballot by mail by Oct. 31, you’ll need to return it in person on Tuesday at a secure drop-box location or vote in person with a replacement ballot. You can find the locations to do both here.

If you are voting in person, you will need to bring a valid government ID that matches your voter registration information, or two forms of ID if they do not match your voter record.

Want to know the status of your ballot? If you send a text message with the word "JOIN" to 628-683, you can track your ballot. You can also see the status of your vote online at BeBallotReady.Vote.