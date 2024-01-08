Valley, mountain residents seeing impacts from cold weather Sunday

The weather is making an impact across the state Sunday, including here in the Valley, with wet road conditions keeping drivers on their toes all day.

This latest storm is also bringing along freeze-watches over the next couple of days. It is something Whitfill Nursery in Central Phoenix is ready for.

“If we have like a really bad frost, which this one’s going to be kind of mid-grade as it were, it can actually kill the foliage, like it could kill the plant dead,” said Matthew Whitfill, the co-owner of Whitfill Nursery.

Covering the plants with frost cloth keeps them alive and breathing.

“Every year it gets harder, or less fun, I should say,” said Whitfill.

Folks at Whitfill say it can take 12 to 15 hours to cover the whole nursery. Thankfully, they say it is not as bad this time.

“When I was a kid, this is a while ago in the 90s and early 2000s, we used to do this every year pretty regularly, now it’s only about every second or third year that we have to really worry about it,” said Whitfill.

Other parts of the Valley got their share of rain during the morning and afternoon hours. Going further north, you would have seen what Brett Hartline took the time to video with his dogs: eight to 12 inches of snow out in Houck, an Arizona town close to the New Mexico border.

PHOTOS: Winter storm blankets Arizona high country with snow

“My dogs are loving this a lot more than I am. I’m a desert rat,” said Hartline.

“I took my dog out and he was playing in the snow, his name is Teddy. And we just kind of played,” said Autumn Pickett-Lee, a 13-year-old Prescott resident.

Others in Deer Valley said they were happy they were heading the opposite way.

“I’m not really a snow driver, so at least we’re going the rain direction, not the snow direction,” said Roxanne Frilot.