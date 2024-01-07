Watch Now
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain have you gotten in your area? (1/7/24)

Winter storm brings in rain to the Valley
Satya Mahapatra<br/>
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 17:31:54-05

While the high country has been seeing snow from Sunday's storm, the Valley has gotten its share of winter weather.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. Last updated Sunday at 3:20 p.m.

See what to expect on this ABC15 Weather Action Day.

Ahwatukee: 0.04"

Apache Junction: 0.12"

Buckeye: 0.08"

Cave Creek: 0.12"

Chandler: 0.04"

Fountain Hills: 0.08"

Gilbert: 0.12"

Lake Pleasant: 0.04"

Laveen: 0.04"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.12"

Mesa (Fitch Park): 0.04"

Phoenix (7th St/Deer Valley Dr): 0.24"

Queen Creek: 0.16"

South Mountain: 0.04"

Surprise: 0.12"

Wittmann: 0.08"

Wickenburg: 0.04"

