Valley mom's lip care brand featured in the gift bag for Oscar nominees

On Hollywood’s biggest night, the highly coveted “Everybody Wins” Oscar swag bag will go home with Tinseltown’s biggest stars.

The stack of must-have items includes a uniquely Arizona lip care line called Petty Pout.

Cristin Hegle launched the beauty brand last year in December. Now, her lip balms, lip butters, and lip-plumping oils are catching the attention of celebrities.

“Every year, in the summertime, living in Arizona, being a redhead with fair skin, I would try to find a lip balm that had SPF because skin cancer is a big thing," Hegle said while sitting down with ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley. "They tasted gross, or they were clumpy. They just didn't do what I wanted them to do."

But the soon-to-be mom of three girls was determined to create a product she would want to wear. So, Hegle developed a silky and hydrating lip care collection complete with SPF protection.

True to its name, Petty Pout embraces the fun and sassy side of lip care.

“Everybody’s got a little bit of petty in them, and even if you say you don’t, that’s a lie, because someone will test you," Hegle said with a laugh.

Petty Pout features fun product names for each lip shade, like 'Karen.'

“You can’t have a petty brand without a Karen!" Hegle joked.

The brand's rise in popularity has been nothing short of remarkable. In early February, before being selected for the coveted swag bag for Oscar nominees, Petty Pout was featured at the Grammy Awards gifting suite where A-list celebrities, including Viola Davis, stopped by for a try.

“You think, ‘Oh my gosh, meeting celebrities!’ But everybody was so nice and receptive to a new product,” Hegle shared.

She also says being tapped to include Petty Pout in a swag bag worth $180,000 is something she never saw coming!

"Do you have to pinch yourself a little bit?” asked O'Kelley.

“Yeah, a little bit!” Hegle said with a smile.