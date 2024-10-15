Valley medical centers adjusting to IV shortage

PHOENIX — The largest healthcare groups in the Valley say they’re putting in conservation efforts to keep IV fluids flowing for those who need it the most.

Some medical centers are delaying elective surgeries and closely monitoring the use of IV fluids after one of the nation’s top suppliers was damaged by Hurricane Helene.

ABC15 reached out to multiple major Valley healthcare providers to see what they’re doing amid the shortage.

Banner Health

“Due to the ongoing national shortage of certain types of intravenous (IV) fluids, Banner is delaying some elective surgeries across all our locations effective Monday, Oct. 14. This decision will ensure we have adequate IV fluid supplies for critical and life-saving surgeries and procedures. Patients with delayed procedures will be contacted directly by Banner.

Hurricane Helene has caused a severe IV fluid shortage for health care systems nationwide. While Banner has received some partial shipments and implemented stringent conservation measures, our current supply is insufficient to safely maintain our usual volume of surgeries.

We understand the inconvenience these delays create for our patients and members. Banner is committed to providing safe, high-quality care to all the communities we serve, and we look forward to resuming normal operations as soon possible.”

Mayo Clinic

"Mayo Clinic is closely monitoring the availability of Baxter IV solutions. Teams are reviewing our inventory to assess and mitigate the potential effect of shortages. Mayo Clinic has implemented conservation measures for all IV and peritoneal dialysis solutions to ensure uninterrupted patient care. Mayo Clinic continues performing procedures, including surgeries, as scheduled."

Honor Health

“HonorHealth continues to monitor the supply chain issues related to IV fluid production. At this time, patient care, including elective surgeries, has not been impacted. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and our inventory, and focus on appropriate conservation measures in alignment with clinical guidelines.”

Valleywise Health

“We are currently monitoring our inventory of IV fluids and have instituted aggressive conservation measures. We have not seen a need to delay any surgeries or procedures as of today, but continue to vigilant and will make adjustments as necessary.”