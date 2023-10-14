Valley mayor sends support to Israel

On Friday, thousands of Palestinians fled in a mass exodus after the Israeli government warned them to evacuate amid a looming ground attack in Gaza.

People in the Valley are watching as their loved ones are close to the conflict or even fighting in the war.

“It’s been really hard to see it,” said Aviv Perez.

Perez grew up in Israel and told ABC15 it’s difficult seeing the video and images from his country.

He and his wife visited just days before the war with Hamas began, sparked by Saturday’s gruesome attack which has now killed more than 1,300 men, women and children in Israel.

“Since then, it was like a nightmare,” said Perez.

Friday, Perez showed ABC15 pictures of what’s left of his relatives’ homes.

“It went through to the house,” said Perez.

More than one was hit in the attacks, but thankfully his family members are still alive.

“Two of my aunts got like hit in their house, and they’ve been destroyed,” said Perez. “Like they have nothing left.”

He’s organized a fundraiser, hoping to help his family as he wishes they felt safe.

“We need the support from everyone,” said Perez.

One Valley mayor decided to show support by providing supplies to Israel.

The mayor of Peoria, Jason Beck, has already started sending gear from his company TYR Tactical.

ABC15 was told that 100 vests and body armor per day have been shipped since this past Monday.

Next week ABC15 is told at least a thousand plates, the pieces that make up the armor, will also be sent.

Since Saturday’s attack, more than 1,800 Palestinians have also died.

The Valley is watching the unfolding situation closely.

Rallies were held throughout the week, both for Israel and Palestine.

“It’s been really difficult, and we really hope this is going to end,” said Perez.

While both sides may have differing opinions, all agreed the war needs to end.

