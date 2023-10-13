Rallies seen across the Valley amid war between Israel and Hamas

Rallies continue across the Valley. Some for Israel. Others for Palestine.

"I'm a Muslim-Palestinian American,” said an Arizona State University student.

People gathered at ASU to help make sense of the war in the Middle East.

"These protests are not working to free Palestine, but they're working to spread awareness for the Palestinian people. It hurts me that innocent civilians on both sides are dying," the student added.

Across the way from the crowd, there were more students, but they wore the Israeli flag.

"I would love peace on both sides," said Isaac Coello Dantus who added that this war has taken a lot from him. "I know of many people that have died. I know many friends of friends that have died. It hurts a lot."

The death toll continues rising on both sides as the war between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, stretches on.

"I want an entire generation of soldiers on both sides that do not know what it means to be in an Israeli war,” said Coello Dantus.

Israel has declared it's seeking to end Hamas in the ground war, as Gaza casualties soar, targeting the group's senior leaders.

"We stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters and our Jewish brother and sisters stand with the Palestinian people,” said an ASU student, during the Palestine rally.

"It's not a conflict necessarily Israel and Palestine. It's a conflict between Israel and hate,” added Coello Dantus.

The intensifying conflict with Hamas comes as Israel wrestles with the aftermath of Hamas' surprise attack, which has left more than 1,000 people dead and scores more kidnapped.

Later Thursday evening, there was another rally.

This time for Israel.

Hundreds flooded the corner of Scottsdale and Camelback Roads.

"They’re not going to kill the hope. This hope that we have for peace will grow and grow," said Nachum Erlich.

Many had Israeli flags and signs that read “Standing in Solidarity with Israel.”

While both sides may have differing opinions, all agreed the war needed to end.