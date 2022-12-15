Valley man's life cut short after drive-thru shooting

PHOENIX — At just 19-years-old, family of Jorge Valenzuela-Ramirez says he was happy.

He was a new uncle to a recent addition to the family, an outgoing, caring brother and son, a loyal cook who was looked up to at work, and most recently a groom-to-be as he planned to get married next year.

“He was so in a happy place in his life, pretty much one of the last conversations I had with him,” said Mercedes Ramirez.

Last Thursday, Police records showed two female Jack-in-the-Box employees got into an argument over taking out the trash at a location on Bell Road in North Phoenix.

One of those employees was Jorge's girlfriend.

Jorge stepped in to break up the fight, but the other employee told police Jorge made her feel intimidated. So, she went home and told her boyfriend about the confrontation.

Police say that boyfriend, Christopher Candia, then showed up at the Jack in the Box where things escalated. First with Candia slapping Jorge then opening fire into the drive-thru window.

With Jorge still inside, shots were fired into the drive-thru window hitting Jorge's girlfriend in the arm and ultimately killing Jorge.

“Makes me think it's very senseless, especially bickering over garbage,” said Mercedes.

Like the growing number of flowers at their home, grief continues to swell for Jorge's family since his death.

Family says he was longing to be a dad with his bride-to-be, especially since his father was absent for much of his childhood.

"He always wanted to be the father he didn't have,” said Mercedes.

Candia later turned himself in after driving away.

Jorge's girlfriend is now recovering.

Jorge's family hopes to collect enough money to hold a service for someone whose bright future abruptly ended to gun violence stemming from an argument.

“I think he would have been a great dad,” said Mercedes.

The unexpected cost of the funeral arrangements is an added burden for Jorge’s family. In addition to a crowdfunding page asking for help to lay Jorge to rest, the family is hosting a fundraiser at TitleMax 5369 W Indian School Road, Phoenix Arizona 85031 starting at 7 a.m.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

