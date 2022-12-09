One dead, one hurt after shooting at Phoenix Jack-in-the-Box restaurant

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is dead after a double shooting at a Phoenix restaurant late Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Jack-in-the-Box location near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

A man and woman were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the man died from his injuries.

The woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Video from the scene showed shattered glass at the drive-through window and a police presence outside the restaurant.

A police spokesperson was not able to confirm if the victims were employees of the restaurant, customers, or otherwise.

Police say what led to the shooting is part of an investigation.