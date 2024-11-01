Valley landmarks to be lit up Friday to raise Alzheimer's awareness

PHOENIX — Many buildings around the Phoenix area will be lit up on Friday to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says more than 1,300 sites around the world will be lit up, largely in the color teal, on November 1, marking the start of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Participating Phoenix-area landmarks include:



CityScape

Chase Field

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport -SkyTrain Station

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – Rental Car Center Station

Phoenix City Hall

Governor’s Office Building – Executive Tower

Orpheum Theatre

Phoenix Convention Center

Mayo Clinic (Phoenix and Scottsdale locations)

Hyatt Regency Phoenix

Harkins Theatre - Camelview at Fashion Square (Scottsdale)

Symphony Hall

Heroes Lake (Glendale)

Bonsall Lake (Glendale)

Chandler Center for the Arts

Tempe City Hall

Sunrise of Scottsdale

Sunrise of Chandler

Sunrise of Gilbert

This is the 11th year of the “Light the World in Teal” campaign.

The foundation says 151,000 Arizonans are among nearly seven million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, with that number expected to double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.