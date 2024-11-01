Valley landmarks to be lit up Friday to raise Alzheimer's awareness

PHOENIX — Many buildings around the Phoenix area will be lit up on Friday to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says more than 1,300 sites around the world will be lit up, largely in the color teal, on November 1, marking the start of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
Participating Phoenix-area landmarks include:
- CityScape
- Chase Field
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport -SkyTrain Station
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – Rental Car Center Station
- Phoenix City Hall
- Governor’s Office Building – Executive Tower
- Orpheum Theatre
- Phoenix Convention Center
- Mayo Clinic (Phoenix and Scottsdale locations)
- Hyatt Regency Phoenix
- Harkins Theatre - Camelview at Fashion Square (Scottsdale)
- Symphony Hall
- Heroes Lake (Glendale)
- Bonsall Lake (Glendale)
- Chandler Center for the Arts
- Tempe City Hall
- Sunrise of Scottsdale
- Sunrise of Chandler
- Sunrise of Gilbert
This is the 11th year of the “Light the World in Teal” campaign.
The foundation says 151,000 Arizonans are among nearly seven million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, with that number expected to double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
