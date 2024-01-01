Valley kids share their New Year's resolutions

New Year's resolutions - it turns out, you're never too young to make one!

ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently sat down with a group of students from Brunson-Lee Elementary School in Phoenix, part of the Balsz School District, to see what they're hoping to work on in 2024.

From growing big and strong, turning in homework assignments on time, or helping Mom around the house, these students have some ambitious goals ahead for the new year - and we loved hearing about them!

Check them out in the video player above.