Valley kids share their New Year's resolutions

ABC15's Nick Ciletti talked to students in the Balsz School District
New Year's resolutions - it turns out, you're never too young to make one! Hear from some local kids who shared theirs with ABC15.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jan 01, 2024
New Year's resolutions - it turns out, you're never too young to make one!

ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently sat down with a group of students from Brunson-Lee Elementary School in Phoenix, part of the Balsz School District, to see what they're hoping to work on in 2024.

From growing big and strong, turning in homework assignments on time, or helping Mom around the house, these students have some ambitious goals ahead for the new year - and we loved hearing about them!

