Valley Jewish community gears up for Hanukkah celebrations

People all over the world are gearing up for the beginning of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

The eight-day celebration commemorates the rededication of Jerusalem's Holy Temple in second century BCE after Judah and the Maccabees defeated the Seleucid army, defending their right to religious freedom, according to Chabad.org.

After the temple was reclaimed, a small container of oil was found that was only supposed to keep the menorah lit for one day, but instead, it stayed lit for eight days, which is why Hanukkah celebrations last for eight days.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently sat down with Rabbi Mendy Deitsch from Chabad of the East Valley in Chandler to learn more about how the holiday is celebrated.

"I feel like Hanukkah is about strength and resilience in a lot of ways," Ciletti said.

"And what's what the light represents," Rabbi Deitsch agreed. "It's very interesting that in the Jewish tradition, while we are teaching the message of illuminating the world, it also starts from our home. We light the menorah in our homes with our families and we gain that inner strength. We have an inner power with our families, then we have the strength to illuminate the entire world, which is amazing."

Chabad of the East Valley is hosting a Hanukkah Wonderland on Sunday. If you'd like more information, click here.

When is Hanukkah 2023?

The dates of the holiday are based on the Hebrew month of Kislev, which usually coincides with November-December in the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Hanukkah will be celebrated from Dec. 7 through Dec. 15.

Does Hanukkah observance vary?

Jews across the religious observance spectrum — from Reform to Conservative to Orthodox — focus on the same theme of bringing light into the darkness and emphasizing that even a small, against-the-odds effort can have a transforming effect.

For this reason, even though the Talmud reflects a dispute over the order of lighting, most start with one candle and increase the lighting by one more candle each night while reciting or chanting special blessings.

The candles are added from right to left, but lit from left to right on the menorah, thus always starting with the newest light. The special menorah used for Hanukkah has eight branches, with a ninth place for the candle called shamash from which all others are lit.

The tradition calls for candles with a real flame, though some also use electric ones in public displays, such as in hospitals, for safety reasons.

How is Hanukkah celebrated?

A menorah is lit in each household and traditionally is placed where it can be seen from the outside, such as a doorway or windowsill, to symbolize the spreading of God’s light to all nations.

The lighting of menorahs in city streets and parks has become more prominent in recent years in countries around the world, including in front of public landmarks.

In addition to menorah lightings, giving to charity and social works are also part of the celebration for many, reflecting the belief that the Jewish people are called by God to help make the world better for all.