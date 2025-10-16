Valley 'influencer' indicted for reckless driving and fleeing from law enforcement

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 27-year-old Scottsdale man, known as an "influencer" on social media, has been indicted on four counts related to reckless driving on Valley roads.

On Thursday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that Brett Carlin has been indicted by a Grand Jury on four counts for two separate crimes: unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle and reckless driving.

The incidents happened on July 24 and August 20 of this year.

MCAO alleges that Carlin was driving recklessly through Valley streets and "baiting law enforcement into pursuits" while on his motorcycle.

DPS arrests "influencer" for reckless driving

Carlin posted videos of himself on social media driving at excessive speeds and fleeing from officers and troopers.

In one incident, Mitchell claims Carlin drove more than 180 miles per hour while weaving through traffic on Loop 101.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety received numerous tips from concerned citizens who saw the posted videos and recognized the danger of his behavior. DPS says those tips helped in the investigation.

In 2024, DPS reports there were 52 deadly crashes and 560 injury collisions involving motorcycles on Arizona highways. So far this year, there have been 30 deadly crashes involving motorcycles.

Carlin was arrested and booked into a Maricopa County Jail under a $200,000 secured appearance bond.