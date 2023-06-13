Valley hat store gets NBA Finals commercial

PHOENIX — A Valley business is getting national attention, even more after basketball fans may have seen their commercial running during the NBA Finals.

Straw and Wool was selected to be part of an ESPN initiative, highlighting black-owned businesses.

"We love hats we have a passion for hats," said co-founder Henry Dickerson.

Inside the shop on Rosevelt Row, that's what you see.

Hats with feathers, stitching, bright colors, and even playing cards.

"Hats mean a lot to me, it's a fashion statement it's a statement piece," said co-founder Ali Nervis.

Nervis says it's also something that creates joy and oftentimes a transformation for people trying on a hat for the first time.

"We try to be the hat shop for the everyday person," said Dickerson.

While those familiar with the hat world are used to seeing high prices for custom hats, Dickerson told ABC15 they try to make their hats affordable.

The pair founded the shop in 2020, just days before the pandemic.

But the business owners proved they could adapt and learn. Dickerson and Nervis created an online store and their own hat brand.

Just three years later, the store is now getting national attention after being one of four shops in the U.S. selected for the Champion Black Businesses initiative.

The program was put together with the help of ESPN, ABC, and the NBA to elevate black-owned businesses.

During the NBA Finals, the shop had a 30-second commercial air.

Dickerson and Nervis also won a mentoring session with Shark Tank's Mark Cuban.

"It feels surreal," said Nervis. "I still don't really believe it or understand it."

"We didn't think we would get to this level this fast, but thankfully the support of the community has made sure that we have a stable foundation," said Dickerson.

The pair has been a champion for other small businesses here in the Valley for several years.

"We focus on black-owned businesses because we know what that origin story is," said Dickerson. "We know what resources you have to work with."

The pair host a Buy Black Marketplace, known as the Archwood Exchange, and have helped dozens launch their businesses.

Now, they even have a non-profit Archwood Community Resource Empowerment Strategy (ACRES).

"I would say our success here is because of the work that we put in there," said Dickerson.

The goal for Straw and Wool.

"We definitely see our concept nationwide," said Nervis.

The co-founders are hoping to use this new experience to grow their business, but also share it with others in the Valley.

"It's about more than just the store," said Nervis. "It's about the impact that we can create."