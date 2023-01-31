Valley grandma to stay in apartment after being priced out of market

PHOENIX, AZ — A Valley woman who felt forced out and priced out of her apartment complex after she was told she can’t renew her lease will be able to stay six more months after an ABC15 report.

Last week, ABC15 reported on how Carol Moore could not find an affordable place to live after her complex said they would not renew her lease after nine years.

Dana Burns with A Permanent Voice is an advocate for seniors, including Ms. Moore.

Since last week Burns has been contacting city officials, local elected officials, and other community advocates for help.

She said on Monday that she had groups on standby in case Moore would have to leave Tuesday, “I have everyone on standby, just like they have this lady’s life on standby, what is she going to do, how horrible to have to live your life on standby at 72 years old.”

State Representative Analise Ortiz wrote a letter to the apartment complex on behalf of Ms. Moore last week, “I ask you to please renew Ms. Moore’s lease and to ensure all tenants of your properties are treated with humanity, dignity, and respect,” the letter stated.

Representative Ortiz posted on social media on Monday that laws need to change, “Too many seniors are being taken advantage of and forced out of their homes,” she wrote, “High rent costs coupled with weak tenant protection laws create a ripe environment for exploitation and retaliation.”

ABC15 spoke with Tanner Properties Inc. who said that their board of directors met over the weekend and decided to renew Moore’s lease for six more months.

Moore tells ABC15 she’s grateful for the extension, but worries about her rent going up 43% in the meantime.

Moore who relies on social security will go from paying around $615 a month to $880 a month. She said she will continue to keep her name on waitlists for other senior complexes in Phoenix.