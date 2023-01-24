Valley senior unable to find new low-income housing after lease not renewed

PHOENIX — A Valley woman on social security feels forced out and priced out of her apartment complex as her lease will not be renewed.

Carol Moore is now one of the thousands of people on waiting lists to get inside an affordable, low-income senior housing facility in Phoenix.

Moore found out after nine years at Grandfamilies Place of Phoenix that her lease would not be renewed at the end of January — and she tells ABC15 that she was not given a reason.

“This is where they told me I need to be out by the 31st,” said Moore.

Moore, 72, has spent the past few weeks packing up, after what she describes as, “two years of Hell, that’s what it has been.”

Back in 2021, ABC15 did a story with Moore after a rainstorm flooded part of her apartment. Her life became complicated after she says the water leak turned to mold.

Carol said after 18 months, and her getting a lawyer for the fixes, the changes were made.

In December, Moore received a letter that the complex would not renew her lease.

“I’ve placed hundreds and hundreds of calls, ya know, for apartments, to get on the waiting list,” she said, “they tell me it’s a three to five-year waiting list.”

The City of Phoenix tells ABC15 that they own and operate three senior housing sites, with thousands of people on the waiting list.

Those locations include:

Maryvale Terrace – 1,773 applicants



Sunnyslope Manor – 3,132 applicants



Fillmore Gardens – 1,739 applicants

They add that the Housing Choice Voucher program is currently working through approximately 2,200 confirmed waiting list applicants.

ABC15 reached out to Grandfamilies Place but did not hear back.