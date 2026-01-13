Valley food banks looking for help as they experience post-holiday volunteer drop-off

PHOENIX — St. Mary’s Food Bank is putting out a call for help after a busy holiday season.

The organization says that during November and December, they frequently had 100-200 volunteers working shifts to help those in need. Now, they are only seeing a few dozen volunteers during some shifts.

“That isn’t unique to this year – the number of people coming to help always dips after the holiday season. But given the number of people coming to the food bank daily – up to 2,000 families at our main locations and thousands more through our agency partners – we are quickly going through our cushion and can really use some helping hands to get us through this slow time,” said Jerry Brown with St. Mary’s Food Bank.

The organization is hoping individuals, businesses, clubs, teams, and other organizations will come together to make a difference in the community.

Volunteer opportunities are available at multiple locations, with duties including neighbor distribution, emergency food box packing, warehouse, and more.

To learn more about how you can help and sign up to volunteer, click here.