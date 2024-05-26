Valley firefighters already facing more wildfire incidents this year compared to last

Firefighters are bracing for a wildfire season that has already seen more incidents than this time last year, and they are trying to get residents ready for the worst.

With fire danger extreme in places like North Scottsdale, residents need to be prepared in a moment’s notice.

“We’re continuing to see fires started on ATV roads, along our roadways,” said Capt. Dave Folio from the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Maricopa and Pinal counties saw five fires that burned 100 acres during one month last year. During that same month this year, at least 25 wildfires were burning over 40,000 acres.

“You have no control when a fire starts, the direction it’s going to go, how fast it is going to go,” said Cory Donaldson, a north Scottsdale resident.

Dry, windy conditions can cause a fire to move quicker than you might expect. Residents like Donaldson say having a plan, and a packed suitcase, go a long way for their peace of mind.

“You got to have your IDs, your credit cards, you know just that basic stuff that you can have access to money,” said Donaldson.

Fire officials say you can pack important papers and documents like a passport. Prescriptions are also key and, of course, extra clothing you can live with is essential.

According to the Arizona wildfire threat map by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, places like Paradise Valley and the outer edges of the metro are especially at risk.

The Ready, Set, Go program, which is implemented by most of the state’s sheriffs, encourages residents to prepare now, be alert if there is high danger and evacuate when necessary.