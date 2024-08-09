Valley businesses aim to help devastated Maui community, one year later

An island known for its breathtaking scenery is now a year separated from one of the country’s deadliest wildfires that made parts of west Maui unrecognizable.

“The first is about survival, the second year is about rebuilding,” said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

More than 100 people died or have gone missing in the wildfire. Multiple investigations including the government’s response are ongoing.

Thousands of structures were lost which crippled the island’s already fragile housing industry and forced generations of families under one, high-cost roof.

“I know a lot of people who lived on that side,” said Crujiente Taco Chef and Co-Founder, Rich Hinojosa.

Not a day goes by when Chef Hinojosa doesn’t think about the island community that once embraced him while he worked not far from the impacted community of Lahaina.

Shortly after the fire, he along with Fork and Knife media helped organize several Valley restaurants to raise more than $32,000 for the money given through the Maui Strong fund.

Through the power of his Hawaiian-inspired pork belly tacos, he independently raised thousands for those he knew who lost everything.

”Amazing for some Phoenix restaurants to come together, and do what we could from so far away,” he said.

One Valley retailer saw their benefit shirt sported by a prominent A-list celebrity - Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. That helped raise thousands for an island humane society, the food bank and direct aid to those impacted.

They partnered with Maui gym owner Peter Shenkin who shared that the struggle is daily, saying, ”The people who live in Lahaina by and large work in hospitality, and a lot of them are furloughed, people are picking up third and fourth jobs to make enough money to afford their outrageously expensive Ohana unit that they live in with 7 people right now."

There’s no question a full recovery will take decades, said Shenkin. If you’re looking to help immediately, he says to consider donating a grocery box to those living in FEMA housing and remember the island is open for business.

”The best way to support the island now is to visit,” said Shenkin.

“They’ve given so much aloha to billions of people who have traveled there over the years, they need some aloha from us,” said Hinojosa