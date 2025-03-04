Valley ALS study hopes to help contribute to finding a cure

It's a terminal disease, currently with no cure. ALS impacts tens of thousands of people across the United States, and hundreds in Arizona.

There's research being done in the Valley that can hopefully help contribute to ending ALS.

“It was very disappointing," Vernon Pate said about learning he has ALS two years ago. "It's rough to have to go to a restaurant, and my wife is feeding me."

Pate no longer can lift his arms and operates his motorized wheelchair by using his legs. He and his wife, Karen, are participating in the study, working with researchers and doctors, and giving saliva and blood.

“I don’t know what I would do without her," Pate said. "She does everything for me."

Pate's efforts today may not save him, but he believes that by participating in this study, he will make a difference in someone else's future.

“I don’t think they’ll find a cure overnight, but in the same sense, if someone down the road doesn’t have to go through losing your arms, not being able to walk, or speak, that’s a big win right there," Pate said.

Currently, there are four FDA-approved medications for ALS that slow the effects of the disease. All four have hit the market in the last 15 years.

Dr. Robert Bowser is leading this study, partnering Barrow Neurological Institute with Target ALS and ALS Arizona, saying the overall progress happening quickly is a good sign.

“We’re hopeful in the next 5-10 years we can make breakthroughs in treatment for sporadic ALS patients," Dr. Bowser said.

To get to the cure, it’ll take more people like Pate to step up and volunteer to help.

“I’ve heard it from some of our researchers — the revolution is coming," Taryn Norley with ALS Arizona said. "We need more days like today to provide research opportunities and to get there."

More ALS studies are happening locally in the future. To participate, reach out to ALS Arizona.