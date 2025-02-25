Valley 5-year-old earns Mensa membership as parents navigate raising a 'profoundly gifted' child

At just 5 years old, Bryce Bartlett is a proud member of Mensa due to his high IQ and has officially been recognized as "profoundly gifted." But for his mom, Jill Bartlett, the challenge has been navigating how to raise and nurture a child with a mind that is so far ahead of the curve, while making sure to keep childhood in the mix.

Bryce has an IQ of 145. For reference, according to various reports, Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking, and Nicolaus Copernicus reportedly had IQs of around 160.

Bryce started reading on his own at age 4 and he's able to solve math problems way beyond his years. His schedule includes dreaming about scientific breakthroughs, building Lego sets, playing chess and piano, and BMX racing.

So, how does Jill help keep Bryce grounded and focused on growing, while still letting him enjoy the simple pleasures of being a little kid? ABC15's Cameron Polom sat down with the Valley family to learn more about the life of this talented youngster.

