Ukrainian refugees in Arizona facing potential deportation

PHOENIX — Multiple news outlets, including Reuters, are reporting that the Trump administration is planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia.

Reuters cited a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter. But then, the White House press secretary posted on X calling the story “fake news.” She went on to say the truth is no decision has been made at this time.

The back-and-forth is leaving thousands of Ukrainians in limbo, including hundreds living in Arizona.

“Most of the refugees who are here who I know personally, they’re either from occupied territories, so there is no way they could go back, or their homes have been destroyed,” said Svitlana, who works with Ukrainian refugees.

Svitlana moved here from Ukraine about 20 years ago. Now, she works directly with Ukrainian refugees escaping the war. She says the worsening relations between US and Ukrainian leaders have led to a lot of anxiety.

“Everybody is scared, everybody is afraid about what’s going to happen. Everybody is focusing on their relatives and friends back home,” said Svitlana.

According to the Arizona Refugee Resettlement Program, there are just fewer than a thousand Ukrainian refugees in the state, most of them coming after the Russian invasion in 2022.

Home is never far from the heart. Ukrainians here are collecting clothes and blankets this month to send to hospitals and war-torn villages.

“A lot of these people had minute's notice to run. Whatever they could grab, this is what they had on them,” said Svitlana.

Politics aside, Svitlana points out refugees are contributing members of Arizona, working here and living their lives. Protecting them, she says, is the right thing to do.

“These people have suffered enough. They have nowhere to go back to,” said Svitlana.

To help local Ukrainians collect and send clothing and blankets, click here to donate. You can also email info@youaretheangel.org.