U.S. Marshals arrest New Jersey murder suspect northwest of Tucson

Posted at 8:11 AM, Nov 18, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A New Jersey murder suspect was arrested in the Tucson area.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 33-year-old Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez shot and killed two people in Trenton, N.J. Oct. 29.

“The arrest of Gabriel Vilorio-Jaquea is a good example of federal and local law enforcement agencies working together across state lines to get a dangerous person into custody,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales, in a statement. “This case and arrest affirm the value of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task forces throughout the country.”

Marshals tracked Vilorio-Jaquea to Ridgeline Apartments, 3980 W. Linda Vista Blvd.

After several hours of surveillance, Marshals arrested him after he went outside to walk his dog.

