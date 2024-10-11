Two women injured during crash involving stolen truck in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two women were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a crash involving a stolen truck in south Phoenix.

Police officials say at about 10 a.m. they were notified of a stolen work truck in the area of 51st Street and Warner Road.

Officers tracked down the truck when it crashed into another vehicle in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road.

The driver of the stolen truck, identified as a woman, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second woman who was driving the vehicle that got hit was also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Phoenix police are investigating and have not provided any other details.