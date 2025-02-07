Two teens hospitalized after ATV crashes into dry canal near 43rd and Peoria avenues

Two teenage males are in extremely critical condition after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Phoenix.

At around 5 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the canal near 43rd Avenue and Cholla Street, north of Peoria Avenue, for reports of a vehicle into a canal.

When crews arrived on the scene they located a Razor ATV about 30 feet down into a dry storm canal.

Two teen males were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

No further details have been released at this time.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating what caused the crash.