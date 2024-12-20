Two teenagers hospitalized after crash involving school bus near 51st Ave and Bell Rd

PHOENIX — Two teenagers are in the hospital after a crash involving a school bus.

At around 1 p.m. Friday, Phoenix fire officials say a crash between a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Bell Road.

Officials say both teens injured were in the car that was involved. One teenage female was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition while a teenage male was transported in stable condition.

It's unclear if any students were on the bus or received any injuries.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

ABC15 is working to get more information on this developing story.