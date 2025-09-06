Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two children seriously injured in crash on US 60

The cause is under investigation
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Emergency Room Sign
Posted

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV on eastbound US 60 near milepost 129 left two children seriously injured.

One child was airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in critical condition, while the other was taken by ambulance with serious injuries.

An adult with serious injuries was also taken to John C. Lincoln Deer Valley Hospital. A second adult refused treatment.

The crash happened just before noon on Saturday.

The cause is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

First responders from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and Surprise Fire and Medical were on the scene.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen