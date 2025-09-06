Two children seriously injured in crash on US 60

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV on eastbound US 60 near milepost 129 left two children seriously injured.

One child was airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in critical condition, while the other was taken by ambulance with serious injuries.

An adult with serious injuries was also taken to John C. Lincoln Deer Valley Hospital. A second adult refused treatment.

The crash happened just before noon on Saturday.

The cause is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

First responders from the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and Surprise Fire and Medical were on the scene.

No firefighter injuries were reported.