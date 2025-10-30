Deadly crash shuts down portion of westbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Westbound Interstate 10 was shut down near downtown Phoenix due to a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

Officials initially said the crash near 16th Street happened around 12:40 a.m. and involved one vehicle. One person was killed.

DPS had initially reported that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, but later updated that information.

Arizona Department of Transportation video showed the westbound lanes shut down for several hours, with traffic being diverted away from the scene.

DPS said around 5 a.m. that "crews are going to be opening SB SR-51 to WB I-10, and SR 202 to WB I-10 soon," and some lanes of traffic started reopening shortly afterward.

